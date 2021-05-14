Cwm LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

