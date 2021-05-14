Cwm LLC Purchases 3,012 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,520,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,908 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,998,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,836 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,700,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 68,368 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 476,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 939,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,359 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

