Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.