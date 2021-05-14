CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Announces Earnings Results

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,908. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.
CynergisTek Company Profile
