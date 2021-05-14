CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.

Shares of CTEK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

