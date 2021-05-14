CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 29.50%.
Shares of CTEK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.
CynergisTek Company Profile
Recommended Story: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.