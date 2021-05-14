Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $46,780.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 235,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

