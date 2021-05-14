CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $12.42 Average PT from Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

