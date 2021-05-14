Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Receives GBX 966.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

DMGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

LON DMGT traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 882.02 ($11.52). 76,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 889.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 807.07. Daily Mail and General Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

