Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nippon Electric Glass in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

NPEGF opened at $25.82 on Monday. Nippon Electric Glass has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25.

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

