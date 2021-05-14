Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 552 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.1% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $518.07 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.53 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

