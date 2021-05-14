Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.