Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 384 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

EL opened at $291.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.04 and its 200 day moving average is $270.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

