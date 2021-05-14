Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.