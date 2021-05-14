Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.59 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

