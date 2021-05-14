Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

