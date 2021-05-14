DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $4.95 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $99.09 million and $12.04 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00009844 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00624259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00081002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.82 or 0.00238243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.75 or 0.01210381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037589 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

