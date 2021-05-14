Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daseke currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

DSKE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Daseke has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $380.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Daseke by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 521,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 133,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 840,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

