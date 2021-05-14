Datarius Credit Reaches Market Capitalization of $119,440.60 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $119,440.60 and $57.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00090171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.21 or 0.01184386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00068633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00113923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00063403 BTC.

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

