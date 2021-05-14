David Alan Barta Acquires 8,600 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CFO David Alan Barta purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $34,916.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,967 shares in the company, valued at $357,146.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exterran by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Exterran by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exterran by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Exterran by 64.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

