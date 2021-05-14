DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DCP Midstream’s massive network of almost 57,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure provides clients with intricate connectivity. Its 39 natural gas processing plants fetch high cash flow. The Partnership's Spindletop natural gas storage unit, with 12 billion cubic feet of capacity, is also a major positive. Moreover, its ability to generate a huge amount of free cash flow is impressive. It expects the metric to rise more than 60% in 2021 to $310-$410 million, from the 2020 level. However, its balance sheet weakness with high debt can affect its financial flexibility. Notably, it missed first-quarter earnings due to higher operating costs. Importantly, it expects adjusted EBITDA for 2021 in the range of $1,120-$1,260 million, the midpoint of which is below the 2020 level of $1,252 million. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of DCP opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

