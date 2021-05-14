Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $381.78 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.15 and its 200-day moving average is $312.82. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

