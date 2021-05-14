Dego Finance (DEGO) Hits One Day Volume of $21.84 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Dego Finance has a market cap of $99.48 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.56 or 0.00022825 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00092072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.70 or 0.01202135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00112792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063542 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

