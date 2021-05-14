DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,400 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

