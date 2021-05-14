DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

DQ opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.10 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

