DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discovery were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

