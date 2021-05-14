DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,000 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 333,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after buying an additional 51,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

NYSE:WMS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $117.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,541,651 shares of company stock worth $159,700,310. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

