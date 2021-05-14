DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,057 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.25 million, a PE ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABST. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.