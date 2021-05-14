Deliveroo (DROOF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deliveroo (OTCMKTS: DROOF):

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Deliveroo is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $3.40 on Friday. Deliveroo Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

