Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.