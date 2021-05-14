Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Delivery Hero stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $90.50 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

