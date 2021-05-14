DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $72.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,329. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -289.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.