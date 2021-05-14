Desjardins Raises Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to $20.50

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from $19.50 to $20.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KMMPF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

KMMPF opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.