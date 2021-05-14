Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 123,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,656,293 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

