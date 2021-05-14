Deutsche EuroShop’s (DEQ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEQ has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.65 ($21.94).

ETR:DEQ opened at €18.54 ($21.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a fifty-two week high of €19.97 ($23.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.36.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

