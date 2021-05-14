Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.71.

Shares of DXT remained flat at $C$6.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,562. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.21 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.04. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

