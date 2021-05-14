Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,340.50 ($43.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,169.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,981.06. The company has a market cap of £78.16 billion and a PE ratio of 69.44. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.