Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 70,803 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $448,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,045,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $316.21 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.23. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

