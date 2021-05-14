Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,394 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Flowers Foods worth $67,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,369,000 after purchasing an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,639,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after buying an additional 244,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,301,000 after acquiring an additional 399,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

