Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $110.04 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,165,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,621 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $110,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,797,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

COOP opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

