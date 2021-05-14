Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $390.44 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,687 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $390,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.