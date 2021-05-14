Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281,227 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of Colfax worth $142,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFX stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -842.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

