Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 7.3% Higher

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.81 and last traded at $85.65. Approximately 52,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,921,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,646,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

