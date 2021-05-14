Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 42,243 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $206,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $136.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

