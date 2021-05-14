Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $194.77 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,502,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $194,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

