Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $199.49 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $199,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

