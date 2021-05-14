Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,851 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $182,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after acquiring an additional 441,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 302,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

