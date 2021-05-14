Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 44,725 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.63% of UDR worth $186,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after acquiring an additional 900,483 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of UDR by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,090,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

