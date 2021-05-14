Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,042 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $209,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $252.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

