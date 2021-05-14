Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,396.03

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,396.03 ($31.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,752 ($35.96). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,668 ($34.86), with a volume of 263,403 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,753.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,397.86.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

