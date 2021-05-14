Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,396.03

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,396.03 ($31.30) and traded as high as GBX 2,752 ($35.96). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,668 ($34.86), with a volume of 263,403 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,753.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,397.86.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.