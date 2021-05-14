DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $274.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

